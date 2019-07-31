NEWS
Farmers Get N1b NAIC’s Insurance Claims
The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has said that it has paid over N1Billion of claims to Farmers within the first half of the year 2019.
The agency stated that more Farmers and other actors in the Agricultural value chain will soon key into the various agricultural insurance policies of the federal government.
The managing director and chief executive officer of NAIC, Folashade Joseph disclosed this yesterday at a 3 day Agricultural Insurance sensitization workshop for north Central, held in Keffi local government area of Nassarawa state.
The Workshop is a brainchild of NAIC in conjunction with the House of Representatives committee on Agriculture.
At the function, farmers and other key players in the agricultural value chain in the north Central zone were taught the various ways of securing various agrarian ventures using the Agricultural insurance scheme under the NAIC.
The NAIC MD explained that it is important for people to know that not insuring there farms is like almost committing suicide.
According to her, in the first half of this year, the agency have paid over a billion naira as Claims to farmers that have insured their farms.
“We are sensitizing the farmers not just those in production alone, but also others in the value chain and it is important for them to remain in farming and for us to plough them back to farming, they must be involved in insurance,” he stated.
Also, a board member of NAIC, Abdulhamid Haruna, in his presentation decried the difficulties farmers experience while trying to access loans at the Bank of Agriculture.
