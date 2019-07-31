FG Urged To Eliminate Multiple Taxation On Poultry Raw Materials

Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) have called on government through the Joint Tax Board to eliminate all kinds of multiple taxation on poultry raw materials and products so as to address some challenges facing the sector.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on the outcome of their National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting, the National President of PAN, Ezekiel Ibrahim said that the poultry industry will continue to grow the economy for national food security and self-sufficiency in line with the objectives of the government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Ibrahim, while appreciating the Nigerian Customer Service (NCS) for their efforts in curtailing the activities of smugglers of frozen poultry products, he however urged government at various levels to introduce an egg per child in its school feeding program and other social intervention programs.

He said it was observed that there was huge investment in the poultry industry, hence the need to partner government to incorporate egg in its various feeding programs became necessary.

According to him “the NEC appreciate the Federal and State Government on the various policies adopted to strengthen the poultry industry. Such policies include the School Feeding Programme having an egg as part the menu.

“That considering the importance of the poultry industry to the socio economic development of the country in terms of Gross Domestic Product, employment generation, and food security, the stakeholders agreed to work together for the progress and unity of the industry.

“NEC observed that there have been increase in poultry investments in the country, and subsequently production has increased. Following from this, PAN implore the Federal Government to incorporate Egg and Chicken into the School Feeding Programme of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS), Prison Services, Armed Forces and Police and support by the National Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

“However, PAN noted that the medium and small scale poultry farmers are yet to enjoy same. NEC implores the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider this category of poultry farmers.”