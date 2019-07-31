Fidelity Bank Disburses N24m To Abuja Customers

Some customers of Fidelity Bank PLC within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and its environs would be receiving the total sum of N24 million from the bank within the next week as reward for their loyalty to the Nigeria-based bank.

Mr. James Ijeoma, leader of Adetokunbo Ademola, Abuja branch made the remarks at the first phase of customer loyalty scheme codenamed: Abuja bank activation yesterday in Abuja.

Ugonaya Okoro who represented the divisional head of retail banking in Fidelity said beyond rewarding the customers, the initiative was to bring the unbanked people to the banking table in line with the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Every month, customers are chosen randomly in appreciation for their loyalty to the brand. The programme has been held for over four years and over N2.6 billion has been disbursed to over 2,600 customers as loyalty reward across all branches of the bank in Nigeria, Ijeoma said.

To qualify for the monthly draw, potential customer are expected to open a new Fidelity Personal Savings account, while existing customers are encouraged to top up their account with at least monthly.

“You don’t have to build it up with N1 million. You can start as low as N1000 and begin to run your account. We also have Fidelity SWEETA Account for children. Once you open an account for your children and you run it, you stand a chance to be a beneficiary of loyalty reward. Every category of customers is involved in this reward scheme.

“We value our customers at Fidelity bank; that is why we say we keep our word. We give back to you as our customers. So, it’s an appreciation for you banking with us. We have done it for four years and we will continue to do it to prove to the customers that we appreciate them.

“For Abuja regional Bank 2, we have N12 million” to give out this week. You can say collectively in Abuja (Bank 1 and 2) as a whole, the bank is giving out N24 million within this one week,” Ijeoma said.

The activation is designed to run for a week period, starting from yesterday.

Mararaba branch manager of the bank, Hanatu Ayuba said the gesture is an admonition for parents to teach their children and wards how to save.

Superintendent of Police and Champlain of Archangels Police Catholic Chapel, Nyanya, Rev Fr. Fred Egar who received a N500,000 Cheque on behalf of his church said the award is a motivation for the church to open more accounts with Fidelity Bank. “And we will open more accounts with the bank,” he promised. The church already has three accounts with fidelity bank.

Some of the recipients said they were initially skeptical about the reward sums, thinking it was a scam, but were taken by surprise on the realisation that it is real.