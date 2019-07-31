First Bank: Promoting Acts Of Kindness

First Bank of Nigeria, recently reaffirmed the altruism in its DNA by spreading joy during its 2019 corporate responsibility and sustainability week. JOHN ADETUNJI reports.

First Bank of Nigeria recently demonstrated that compassion and other acts that foster kindness such as giving or rendering help to individuals or organisations have always been an important part of its Corporate Social Responsibility culture.

The Bank further ingrained this culture in its DNA with its Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) initiative, a core component of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) Week.

SPARK, a values-based initiative that focuses on creating and reinforcing a conscious mindset of showing compassion, empathy as well as giving to others. The initiative is aimed at inspiring people to make a difference as it is designed to promote kindness to one another. It is executed through a range of strategically designed activities including visits to homes for the less privileged members of society and talks about SPARK in secondary schools.

According to the bank, the rationale for reaching out to pupils in schools is in line with FirstBank’s conviction that the formative years are a very significant phase when children develop values that guide their personality in later years. The Bank also affirms that it is never too much emphasising the importance of encouraging young persons to start performing acts of compassion and kindness. In addition, the Bank has a big aspiration of reflecting the SPARK initiative across the country in which a day is reserved to awaken national consciousness on the need to act within individual spheres of influences to promote kindness.

This year, the CR&S Week with ‘Ripples of Kindness, Putting You First’ as its theme, held from July 1 to 6 in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Bank’s business locations in Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone, DR Congo and the United Kingdom.

Commendably, chief executive officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, was at the forefront of taking the SPARK initiative to schools.

Adeduntan was on ground to present gifts and interact with pupils of Wesley School for the Hearing Impaired, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday, July 6. The CEO, who led a team of FirstBank volunteers on the visit, stated that it was to “show appreciation to the school’s management for shouldering the enormous responsibility of taking care of these children with special needs. This visit is also to assure the children who are schooling here that, as the popular saying goes, you will not walk alone.”

He added that the purpose of the CR&S Week and visit by FirstBank’s top-level team across various schools and institutions with special needs in the country underscored the positioning of the Bank as a leading financial institution woven into the fabrics of society, while assuring the pupils that act of kindness would be sustained.

“It is the commencement of a journey where we can provide structured support from an ongoing and sustainable basis to this school. We will be coming back to the management on how we can continue to support the school; how we can make life more meaningful for the children in this school. This support will not be a flash in the pan; we will ensure that we keep extending our arm of support, our acts of kindness to the school”, he said.

Adeduntan further encouraged the pupils to seize every opportunity given to them to reach maximum heights possible and that the Bank would always provide necessary support within its available resources.

The FirstBank CEO also appreciated the school’s management and staff led by the Principal, Kehinde Alimi and Vice Principal, Macaulay Shomide whom also anchored the event; for helping to ensure that “the energy, the creativity and the capacity of the children are being channelled in the right direction.”

The pupils added glamour to the event with the presentation of a cultural dance to entertain Adeduntan and his team.

The SPARK initiative in schools saw other senior management staff of FirstBank give talks on acts of kindness during their visits to over 20 secondary schools and humanitarian centres across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and other FirstBank business locations in sub-Sahara Africa.

FirstBank said it conceived the SPARK to develop and practice compassion, empathy and giving. According to the Bank, amongst the many benefits of SPARK are promoting happiness, driving encouragement amongst one another regardless of where one may be to develop one’s skills, improve mental health and ensure one exemplifies positive values because a value-centred life helps in building and achieving goals and objectives.

Apart from encouraging the use of magic words like ‘thank you’, ‘please’, ‘excuse me’ and ‘pardon me’, the SPARK also encompasses compassion, civility, charity and connection.

In the course of the week-long event, the Bank’s Executive Director, Public Sector, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Group Executive Retail, Banking North, Shehu Aliyu visited School of the Blind, Jabi, Abuja whilst the Bank’s Group Head, Lagos Island 1, Retail Banking, Olufunke Smith (representing the Bank’s CEO) was accompanied by the Head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, Ismail Omamegbe and other staff volunteers to Methodist Girls High School, Yaba. Other locations visited by the Bank include; Sunshine International School Bauchi, Bauchi State; Government Science School Maitama, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory; Racecourse Secondary School, Kano, Kano State; Girls Model School, Ikot Ekan, Abak, Akwa Ibom State; Recdot Comprehensive Primary and Secondary School, and Pine Crest College, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State amongst others.

The Bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability week can be likened to the words on kindness by South African cleric and human rights activist, Archbishop Desmond Tutu as he once said, “do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.’’