Group Urges PMB To Pay Maina 5% From N1.3trn Recoveries

A civil rights group, the Legislative Watch, has called on the federal government to immediately pay the former Pension Reform TaskTeam boss (PRFTT), Abdulrasheed Maina the five per cent commission promised him for exposing and helping the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration recover the sum of N1.3 trillion.

The executive secretary of the group, Hon Ihuoma Ngozika also said they are aware that the federal government through the former AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the DSS and the National Security Adviser (NSA) approached Maina with a promise to pay him a five per cent commission if he recovers funds to the government.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the International Community Human Rights Organisation’s, to among others things intervene in ensuring that justice is served for Maina; while also ensuring that his whistle-blowing of N65bn commission is paid to him.

The right group urged Mr. President who they described as a respecter of the law and one with a reknown stance against corruption to also ensure the enforcement of the five court judgements secured by Maina against various offices.

According to them, “records has it that the PMB administration investigated and found Maina innocent, and referred all those depriving the former PRTT boss of his civil liberties to the fact that even the Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and DG DSS told the National Assembly that Maina is a national asset.

They confirmed that the Attorney general further informed the body that Maina worked with the DSS and gave the intelligence that led to the recovery of N1. 3 trillion to the Buhari administration what the entire workforce of both ICPC and EFCC cannot boast of since their inauguration as anti-corruption agencies in 2000 and 2002 respectively”.

The Legislative Watch however expressed shock that despite this stride, and the fact that Maina was duly reinstated back to Service, the federal government was yet to return Maina to work and honour him for helping Nigeria.

The group advised PMB to outrightly commence Investigations into the N1.6 trillion recovered by Maina’s led PRFTT under the Lamorde’s leadership of the EfCC, as Nigerians want to see the fight against corruption taken to the doors of the anti-graft agencies too.