Hajj 2019:Nigeria Loses 5 Pilgrims

Nigeria has lost five pilgrims so far in the ongoing 2019 hajj exercises in both Makkah and Madina.

The five pilgrims include three females and two males; out of which one died in Madina while the remaining four died in the city of Makkah.

The chairman of the 2019 Hajj Medical Team, Dr. Ibrahim Kana made this known to journalists yesterday.

Kana said that they all died of various illnesses including heart and lung diseases.

Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON),Barrister Abdullahi Muktar has informed the presidency as well extended letters of condolences to the governors of states affected.

National Medical Team Electronic ealth Records shows that so far in both Makkah and Madina, it has made 10, 485 diagnoses with Makkah accounting for over 60%.

Additionally, 108 referrals were made to various Saudi Arabian hospitals after keeping 45 on observation for variety of illnesses in the four facilities in Madina and five in Makkah.

In order to ameliorate the suffering of pilgrims, all the clinics are located a stone throw from pilgrims’ accommodation in both Makkah and Madina.

Kana also disclosed that over fifteen million doses of drugs have been consumed by Nigerian pilgrims at no cost to them.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria prepared a drug forecast for the entire operation, including drugs for HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis which were donated by the Federal Ministry of Health while the remaining were procured by the Commission, both onshore and offshore following government due process,Kana disclosed .

“In terms of wellbeing of pilgrims so far on the medical side, we are yet to encounter any serious situation or potential outbreak of any disease, except for the extreme temperatures which we admonish our pilgrims to stay indoors as much as possible, and if they must go out, they should cultivate the use of umbrellas and consume plenty of cold water.

“Regarding concerns of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus (MERS-Cov), pilgrims are strongly advised to stay away from camels which are the reservoir and vector for the transmission of the disease.

“Similarly, pilgrims are strongly advised not to consume stale food which get easily contaminated as a result of the high temperatures.

“We want to remind pilgrims accordingly that the medical personnel are in the Kingdom as a result of them and therefore free to indulge the free services while encouraging the personnel to be cautious and humane to the guest of Allah”.

Kana added that, all the NAHCON clinics are fully computerised, therefore pilgrims with the habit of patronising clinics just to receive drugs would not be able to do that this time.