I Won’t Endorse A Successor – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out naming his would-be successor in 2023 to avoid causing problems for him or her.

He further stated that he had no plan whatsoever to groom anyone for the next presidential election.

Buhari bared his mind on the matter following a request to that effect by members of a group, Progressives in Academics, who visited him at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

The spokesman of the group, Dr. Bolariwa Bolaji, had enjoined the president to start the process of grooming his successor in 2023

He said: “We are delighted having you and in another four-year time you would want to go and rest – then who takes over from you?

“We are suggesting that you bring a vibrant youth among people who have shown interest, bring them in so that you start saddling them with responsibilities and you will be watching them over these next four years so that when you want to leave the circle, you would have a vibrant youth to hand over to.

“This is one of the ways the gains of this government can be made to be continued – so that there will be continuity in what you are doing,’’ Bolaji said.

But in his response, President Buhari said that he would rather refrain from identifying anybody as his successor to avoid creating problems for such a person.

Buhari said: “To me, this is very funny. I think if I identify anybody I’d create more problems for him or for her. So, I’d rather keep my mouth shut. Let those who would want to be president try as much as I did. And I believe that those who are interested know that I tried three times.

“And the first time, I thank God and technology, Permanent Voter Card (PVC). Before, they just go to the television and read the results. They say anybody who disagreed should go to court.

“And most of my supporters are looking for the next day’s meal. They don’t have money to give to lawyers. So, I said God dey. So, the first time God and technology, came along with PVC, they couldn’t rig the election, so I won,” he said.

The president, therefore, challenged the youths to continue to work harder, saying that they should not take things for granted.

“I tried to work hard but I think you have a lot more to do as intellectuals so that you correctly document Nigeria’s political development. It’s very important for the next generation.

“A lot of our young chaps are taking things for granted. Imagine contesting election three time and ending up in the Supreme Court three times. It needs a lot of conviction and hard work.

“But people take success for granted. They say, ah, he’s the president. Do they think I just closed my eyes and I got it?

The members of the group, who were drawn from different tertiary institutions across the country, presented three proposals on the revitalisation of education, power and agriculture to the president for consideration.