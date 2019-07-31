NEWS
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will ensure that free, fair and credible elections are conducted at all times.
The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, while acknowledging the report on the 2019 general elections released on Tuesday by the Situation Room.
Oyekanmi said that INEC was determined to ensure that free, fair and credible elections were conducted at all times.
The chief press secretary said though the report was yet to be shared, INEC would study the reports released by the national and international observers accredited for the polls.
According to him, INEC is conscious of its responsibilities and expectations of all Nigerians.
“In line with its commitment to improving the electoral system, the Commission has just completed its internal review process and will harvest all the recommendations from this and other Observer Reports with a view to deepening democracy in Nigeria.
“The Commission is conscious of its responsibilities and expectations of all Nigerians and is determined to ensure that free, fair and credible elections are conducted at all times,” he said.
MOST READ
NEWS1 min ago
Buhari Obtained A Cambridge University WAEC With 5 Credits – Official Tells Tribunal
EDUCATION6 mins ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
NEWS9 mins ago
Buhari Obtained A WAEC Result With 5 Credits – Official Tells Tribunal
NEWS18 mins ago
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times
NEWS21 mins ago
Osinbajo Directs ‘Next Steps’ In Recovery Of N5TRN AMCON Debts
LAW23 mins ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing
NEWS27 mins ago
Senate Working On A Friday Unprecedented, Says Sen. Sani
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- NEWS23 hours ago
Dubai Ruler And Runaway Wife Begin UK Legal Battle
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
UK Johnson’s No-Deal Brexit Gamble Weakens Sterling
- NEWS24 hours ago
Brazil Jail Riot Leaves 57 Dead As Gangs Fight
- HEALTH22 hours ago
Expert Advocates Early Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer
- Others19 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reappoints More Aides
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Okowa Swears In 17 Commissioners, Apologises To Women For Imbalance