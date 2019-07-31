INEC To Ensure Adequate Security For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to ensure adequate security during the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections, the commission has assured.

The commission gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, during a Stakeholders Roundtable on its preparedness for the elections.

Speaking at the event organised by Centre for Transparent Advocacy, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, noted that the commission was committed to providing adequate security for the elections holding on 16th of November this year.

Yakubu, who was represented by the Commissioner Supervising Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers states Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, disclosed that the commission will engage security agencies in series of consultative meetings to ensure a hitch free election.

She stated that “We will share our own threat assessment with the security agencies using our Electoral Violence Mitigation Tool (EVMAT). We shall map out elaborate plans for the deployment of security agencies, including the assignment of adequate personnel for the protection of our polling units, registration area, local government and state collation centers.”

Accordingly, she noted that the commission will ensure the deployment of security personnel with the same template used for the 2019 general elections.

She added that INEC has made adequate provisions for ad-hoc staff to be deployed for the elections and materials (both by land and sea).

The roundtable brought together INEC officials, security agents, CSOs, representatives of people living with disabilities and forum of women voters and other stakeholders.

Speaking earlier, executive director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, called on the political parties participating in the elections to conduct credible primary elections, so as to address issues of internal democracy in electing their flag bearers.

Nwadishi also urged women to utilise the opportunity to get nomination forms from their political parties.

“We hope that the political parties will use this opportunity to address issues of internal democracy in electing their flag bearers. This is interesting as this will usher in robust issue-based campaigns and of course, we expect transparent primaries to avoid the acrimonious primaries witnessed during the build-up to 2019 general elections leading to several litigations in the courts.

“Citizens and voters of these two states should avoid vote trading and in good conscience, vote candidates of their choice.

“It is also our hope that as critical stakeholders, we shall pledge and ensure that we play our roles transparently and honestly. In the same manner, we want to believe that INEC and the security agencies will provide the enabling environment for a credible

election while politicians and political parties are expected to play by the rules.”

In his remarks, Major General John Ochai, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai admitted that Bayelsa posed a serious challenge because of its terrain but assured that the military has since opened discussions with INEC ahead of the November election to surmount logistics challenge.

He said: “For the Nigerian Army, Bayelsa presents some logistic challenge because of the terrain. The creeks is an area where conventional means of transport can’t reach. For Kogi, we have our contingency plan in place. We shall continue to do our assessment in conjunction with INEC in our regular security meetings.”