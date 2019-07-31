Magu Charges Youths Shun Social Vices

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has emphasised the need for Nigerian Youths, especially students to shun all forms of social vices.

Magu gave the charge, while speaking at an event organised by the National Orientation Agency at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, on the theme: “Social Vices In Tertiary Institutions: Case Study of Cyber Crimes and other Related Offences”.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, who stated this in a statement, said the EFCC chairman, who was represented by Olamide Sadiq, Head, Advance Fee Fraud Unit of the Commission, Ilorin Zonal Office, urged the students to be mindful of people they associate with.

He said: “When we are talking of social vices in Tertiary Institutions, it involves so many things.

“Youths of today are the leaders of tomorrow, you are becoming elders gradually, so you must keep away from evil things such as internet fraud, drug abuse, and cultism among others.

“There are so many things we do with our mobile phones, which our laws frown at, the main causes of social vices is peer group, some people perpetrated internet fraud and other fraud related offences and went away with it, but you might not be lucky, that is why am here this afternoon to advise you on how to do the right thing at the right time.

“Since we started our operations here in Ilorin, the Commission has secured over 20 convictions, majority of them are students, you must not do something that could jeopardise your future.”

