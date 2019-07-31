Online Career Development Course Debuts, To Run For 6 Weeks

In a bid to expand knowledge and improve the society at large, Motola Oyebanjo is facilitating this online training that is geared towards equipping individuals seeking career guidance.

This course offers career guidance ranging from clarifying one’s definition of a long term goal to step by step guidance on how to get the dream jobs you envisage. In the light of career development, negotiation of better salary package will be discussed and trainees will find out the best way to position oneself.

The School of Life spearheaded by Motola Oyebanjo has begun its registration for the 6-week online course tagged ‘The Super Successful Career Professional’.

Motola Oyebanjo is a force to reckon with in career development in Nigeria. She was one of the Top 50 Leading Ladies in Corporate Nigeria for 2019 and has a wealth of experience at highly desirable organizations including the British Council, Unilever, Union Bank and Lafarge Africa.

The training taps into Motola’s experience by dishing out practical guides needed to navigate the corporate world and position oneself for quick promotion. It also provides one with useful work life balance guides; and helps one create a financial growth and independence plan.

This online course is not without testimonies, Rejoice Emmanuel, (UNDP Communications Associate) recounts how Motola’s teaching module helped her to secure a job. She stated:

‘I recently applied to United Nations Development Programme as a communications associate and I got the job! I’m super excited and I almost cannot believe it! If Motola had not helped me identify the right career path for me and then taught me to improve my skills and expertise, I will not be attractive to the UN and I’m sure I would not have gotten the job. I can’t wait to take on my new role in the UN!’

In addition to this, there are more bonuses you get when you sign up for the course.

It is noteworthy to mention that the registration closes 8th August and a 20% discount is available for a very limited time until 31st July.

If you are looking for a career booster, then this training is for you to sign up now