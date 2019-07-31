Oyetola To Build 120-bed Wards As Specialist Hospital Gets Face Lift

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the expansion of the state’s specialist hospital in Osogbo with the construction of 120-bed wards and 30-flat doctors’ quarters.

According to the Supervisor for Works, Mr. Remi Omowaye, the governor will perform the turning of sod of the project this month.

He said the project is part of the ongoing revitalization of the State’s Specialist Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo, the State capital.

Omowaye spoke during an inspection tour of the ongoing face-lift of the hospital on Tuesday.

With him during the inspection were members of the State’s Health Revitalisation committee, Dr. Simeon Adeyemi Afolayan and Dr. Rafiu Isamotu.

Afolayan said: “this project started barely a week ago, and now people can testify to the infrastructural development this place has witnessed.

“As it is, work is going on at the laboratory section, accident and emergency unit, central blood bank unit, trauma centre, children ward, theatre section among others.

“This is a demonstration of extreme commitment to the welfare and well-being of the citizens by the state government of Osun.

“We are grateful to the government because when these projects are completed, they will go a long way to support the health needs of the people particularly those that cannot afford to go to private hospitals for medical care.”

Omowaye reiterated Oyetola Administration’s resolve to ensure that all citizens have access to quality healthcare facilities in the state.

He said health sector revitalisation had been designed to cater for the needs of every section in the health sector, adding that both infrastructure and personnel welfare will be affected.

He said: “This place is one of the hospitals visited by the Governor a few weeks ago and as a matter of fact, this hospital has witnessed a significant transformation and total turnaround.

“In addition to the ongoing reconstruction of the hospitals across the state, we are expecting Mr. Governor to by next week flag-off the construction of 120-bed wards and 30-bedroom doctors flats in this hospital.

“We are currently working on the Ejigbi hospital which is 80 per cent completed as well as the Ifetedo hospital. This is in addition to the revitalization of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres out of which more than 100 will be ready by this month.”

“We are here to ensure that the work is done as planned. We have the funds already to complete the project and I can assure our people that the work will not stop, and in the next six months we would have been done with the project.

“We are not looking into the infrastructure alone in the revitalisation exercise but also, the welfare of the personnel, the facilities such as lighting, water system among other social reforms.