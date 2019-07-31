Price Of Tomatoes Crashes By 75 Per Cent In Katisina Market

The price of tomatoes at the Katsina tomato market has crashed by about 75 per cent due to a glut in the supply of the commodity.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the development in the market on Wednesday, reports that a big basket of tomatoes, which sold for N10,000 in May, now goes for a paltry N2,500.

NAN learnt that the sharp drop in price was due to tomato glut arising from high supply of the commodity by farmers from Katsina and neighbouring states.

The Vice Chairman of Katsina Vegetable Sellers Association, Alhaji Sada Ahmed, attributed the price crash to the large supply of the commodity by farmers.

Ahmed said that aside from the quantity produced by farmers in the state, farmers from Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara were also supplying the commodity to Katsina markets.