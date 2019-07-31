RCCG Takes Medical Outreach To FCT Community

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has offered free medical treatment and check-up exercise to residents of Kuduru community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Assistant Pastor of throne room RCCG, Pastor Emmanuel Mulero said that the gesture was part of the mission to have a Quarterly outreach programmes to support the needed in a society.

According to him, “We are carrying out free medical treatment, free education support programs for empowerment of youths in the community.

“We are in Kuduru community to share the love of Jesus, because this inspiration is drawn from the love of Christ who mandated the church to help the needy.

“We are going to give them free medical treatment, food items and clothes. If you look at the members of the community, you will know that all this are important to them,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Chinyere Uchendu who received free treatment, thanked the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), for extending the Quarterly Reach Out and Touch Medical Outreach service to the community.

She said that she had received free medical treatment and drugs, including the Holy Bible as a good support from RCCG.

No fewer than five hundred (500) underprivileged Kuduru community in FCT benefit from RCCG free medical healthcare, food items and clothes. The free medical services which included eye checks, heart screening, blood sugar, malaria, Body Mass Index, BMI, tests among others.

Also speaking at the event, the Program Officers of the Community Transformations Empowerment Organization (CTEO), Olokunda Onifeluwa said that the outreach tragedy no fewer than 500 people to benefit from the outreach.

She said, “The CTEO is a throne room non-governmental organization established with the outreach to improved healthcare, education and welfare conditions in rural Nigeria, with the support for there to have access to basic necessities in the community.

“We are also going to educate the girls on good health and we will give them free sanitary pads, because it’s important to the girl child”.

According to the RCCG medical doctor, Dr. Oduola Abolayi who explained that the outreach is to address the issues of disease in community, adding that we are do this to assist people get aware of their health system.