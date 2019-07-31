Still On The Ministerial Nominees

The recent ministerial list released by President Muhammadu Buhari has further showed how the presidency and indeed the ruling APC is ready to take Nigeria to the Next Level. Indeed, the list is populated by persons who have all it takes to contribute their own quota to the onerous task of moving the nation forward. Among these well deserved Nigerians is Uchechukwu Ogah. For Dr Ogah, the moments of honour came last week, when his nomination as minister-designate was ratified by the National Assembly in Abuja.

Of a truth, Ogah’s nomination was not by happenstance considering his background in business and politics.

Apart from his appreciable contributions to the growth and relative latitude the All Progressives’ Congress(APC) gained in the recent general elections with fairly impressive outing in the National Assembly elections, Oga’s loyalty to his party-All Progressives’ Congress (APC) is unflinching and commendable by members and party leaders in Abia State and the country in general.

It was therefore not a surprise when his nomination as a minster was announce to a wild jubilation in Abia State, and across the states of the federation where his vast businesses are spread.

A chartered accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), he obtained various academic degrees in different courses at Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Ogun State University and University of Lagos.

As one who has followed his trajectory in business, Ogah’s nomination is fitting.

His background in the financial sector, where he worked for a decade as a banker in Zenith Bank Plc, and served as Assistant General Manager in charge of the bank’s Ikeja Business Focus Group for 10 years with commendations and awards for his diligence and high rated performance, stands him out.

He left Zenith Bank as an Assistant General Manager/Head, Ikeja Business Focus Group. This is why it will be a disservice to truth for anyone to think that he lacks the fidelity of character as some elements erroneously pontificated in a malicious publication that lacks adherence to ethical standard for which responsible media all over the world subscribe to.

For clarity, the issue referenced by a mischievous and mercantile writer on the alleged involvement of Ogah’s enterprise-Masters Energy Limited, a member of Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate with many subsidiaries spanning across oil & gas, banking, insurance, aviation, shipping, dredging, logistics, construction, travel agency, power, in the celebrated fuel subsidy saga was an indictment of the author’s sense of objectivity and that of his sponsors.

Ogah is not a queer businessman and has never built his vast business empire which has spread beyond the shores of Nigeria to other African countries including Cote D’ivoire, Benin Republic, Ghana and Sierra Leone, on sharp practices.

Since he launched into business in 2011, his corporate ethos has been sync with his relationship with Christ cultivated in 1986 as a student in Scripture Union, Enugu, and subsequently as a member of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in 1987.

It’s obvious the ziggy writer was running clandestine errands for his paymasters by embracing selective amnesia in reproaching Dr Oga over a matter in which one of his companies had been investigated and cleared of any infractions and corrupt practice by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) on December 14, 2014.

The investigation followed allegations of fraudulent activities and economic sabotage brought against Maters Energy Limited by the Presidential Committee on the Verification and Reconciliation of fuel subsidy payment through a petition forwarded to the Commissioner of Police , Special Fraud Unit(SFU), Ikoyi ,Lagos , for discreet investigation.

However, when a lie is left to endure without being faulted, it is presumed to be true. It is for this reason that it becomes imperative to put a lie to the assertion by a newspaper columnist who struggled in a recent piece to demonise Ogah as being corrupt.

The recommendation of the report issued and signed by the then Commissioner of Police in charge of SFU, Mr Tunde Ogunshakin, which cleared Masters Energy Group of purported involvement in fuel subsidy scam said that ’’ so far, the investigation has shown that Masters Energy Ltd actually discharged a total of 28,823.773 metric tonnes of PMS on 25th December 2011 in two transactions. Investigation also ascertained the source of the product on MT Zhnestar which served as mother vessel to MT Belda from while the two vessels got the product to be from Yangpu Hainan Commodity Trading in China through Gulf Trading and Transport.

‘’As a result of the aforementioned issues, the investigation is hereby rested as it is conclusive that Master Energy Limited actually discharged the products in question and is hereby exonerated of all the alleged infractions.’’

Those who truly know Ogah will readily attest to his commitment to honesty, due diligence and hard work towards crystalizing success, both in business and politics, and it is these uncommon traits that those of us who have had cause to work with him over the years not only cherish in him but can also attest to any time, any day.

His nomination by President Mohammed Buhari is commendable and appreciated, for we know him as a man with infectious achievements anyone will be willing to work with to actualise result-oriented goals.

Adesina, is a Lagos-based public affairs analyst.