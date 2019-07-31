Student Bags 3 Months In Prison For Pouring Cold Water On 3-Year-Old Ailing Nephew

A Sharia Court II, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a student, Hafsat Sani, to three months in prison for pouring water on her three-year-old ailing nephew.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, sentenced Sani, who lives in Sabon Gari, Kaduna, after she pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency stating that it was not deliberate.

Nasir however, gave her an option to pay N10,000 as fine and also ordered the convict to pay N20,000 as compensation.

The Judge also ordered her to write an undertaking noting that she would never harm the boy, his mother or any of the boy’s family member.

The Judge said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 206 and punishable under Section 96 (o) of the Sharia Penal Code.

Recall that on July 24, the case was referred to the Magajin Gari police division, Kaduna.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that the case was first heard on July 17 ,where the accused pleaded guilty saying it was a mistake.

He added that the Sabon Gari police station had reported their case severally and that a Sharia court had intervened between the child mother and the convict before. (NAN)