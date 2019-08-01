4,704 Kaduna Applicants For Police Aptitude Test

The Kaduna State Police Command, said yesterday that 4, 704 applicants from the state have been shortlisted to write the aptitude test for enlistment in the Nigerian Police Force.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said in a press statement that the aptitude test would be conducted on Aug. 3 at the Kaduna State University campus in Kaduna.

The statement said that the candidates must convene at the students’ central parking area of the university by 7am, along with their writing materials.

“Applicants have been warned to conduct themselves properly and desist from examination malpractice.

“Individuals who have nothing to do with the exercise should not be seen within the vicinity of the exams centre,” the statement added.