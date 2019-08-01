58% Of Nigeria’s Forest Is In C/River

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has said that 58 per cent of the forest in Nigeria is in Cross River State. Ayade made the remarks while speaking at the Green Carnival to flag off the state government’s tree planting campaign to plant one million trees in the state.

The governor stated that 58 per cent of the trees in Nigeria are found in Cross River State stressing that that percentage is going to be increased to 68 per cent. The governor said, “With our effort today, we are spinning it up to 68 per cent. The question we are to ask, what is the world

doing for Cross River State? “We therefore want the entire world to acknowledge the fact that this state has shut down all activities to participate in the tree planting campaign.” He said that about one million trees to be planted by the state government would

serve as a replacement for the about 28,000 trees bulldozed down by the state government during its landscaping for the construction of superhighway project. The governor stated that it was in his quest to increase the vegetation of Cross River State that trees cut down for

one reason or the other is to be replaced. He said that it was the reason behind the N100million which he earmarked in this year’s budget to cater for the planting of trees stressing that the amount is going to be increased to N500million in next year’s budget.