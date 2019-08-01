NEWS
58% Of Nigeria’s Forest Is In C/River
Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has said that 58 per cent of the forest in Nigeria is in Cross River State. Ayade made the remarks while speaking at the Green Carnival to flag off the state government’s tree planting campaign to plant one million trees in the state.
The governor stated that 58 per cent of the trees in Nigeria are found in Cross River State stressing that that percentage is going to be increased to 68 per cent. The governor said, “With our effort today, we are spinning it up to 68 per cent. The question we are to ask, what is the world
doing for Cross River State? “We therefore want the entire world to acknowledge the fact that this state has shut down all activities to participate in the tree planting campaign.” He said that about one million trees to be planted by the state government would
serve as a replacement for the about 28,000 trees bulldozed down by the state government during its landscaping for the construction of superhighway project. The governor stated that it was in his quest to increase the vegetation of Cross River State that trees cut down for
one reason or the other is to be replaced. He said that it was the reason behind the N100million which he earmarked in this year’s budget to cater for the planting of trees stressing that the amount is going to be increased to N500million in next year’s budget.
MOST READ
Indonesia Plans Incentives To Boost Electric Vehicle Industry
NECA Advises CBN To Review Forex Restriction On Milk
58% Of Nigeria’s Forest Is In C/River
Okowa Commiserates With Gov. Fintiri Over Father’s Death
Turkey To Deport 12,474 Illegal Migrants
License: Kebbi FRSC Gives Ultimatum To Motorcyclists, Others
China’s Equipment Donation To Kenya Missing, Says Officials
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- POLITICS12 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- NEWS19 hours ago
Zulum Orders Relocation Of Shehu Of Bama, Dikwa Back To Palaces
- NEWS19 hours ago
Airport Worker Returns Lost N888,000 To Owner
- NEWS21 hours ago
Group Urges PMB To Pay Maina 5% From N1.3trn Recoveries
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Enyeama Fails Trial At Dijon
- SPORTS23 hours ago
AAG 2019: Tennis Federation Targets 8 Gold Medals