AFCON 2019: Dangote Redeems $50, 000 PledgeTo Super Eagles

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has redeemed his $50, 000 per goal pledge made to the Super Eagles at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt. The business mogul redeemed his financial pledge to the team in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.

Represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sport in Nigeria.

The Africa’s richest businessman had before the Nigeria semi-final match against Algeria promised to pay $50,000 per goal scored against the North Africans, while Femi Otedola also promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.

Nigeria’s only goal in the match was scored in the 76th minute by Odion Ighalo as the Super Eagles lost to the North Africans via a late Riyad Mahrez’s free kick in added time of the encounter.

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu led the team delegation comprised Super Eagles equipment manager, Chidi Ngoka and team administrator to receive the cheque on behalf of the team, yesterday.