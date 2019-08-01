APC Chieftain Lauds Senate For Speedy Screening of Ministerial Nominees

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has lauded the Senate over the speedy screening and confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He expressed satisfaction with the pedigree of many of the cleared ministerial nominees, which included 12 former ministers.

Wali, who is the Convener of the Unity House Foundation (UHF), a good governance advocacy group, spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He stated that the disposition of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, in speedily screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees is pointer of greater things to come in Nigeria.

The UHF leader applauded the Senate for pushing aside sentiments and political leanings for the greater interest of the country.

Wali said: “I want to also commend the Senate President for the grace with which he has conducted the affairs of the senate. It was quite refreshing to see how senators showed that they were there for Nigeria and not for PDP, APC, APGA or any another non altruistic interest.

“The camaraderie with which the affairs of the senate is conducted makes one optimistic about the future of our country.

“It is obvious that President Buhari actually meant what he said, when he told the nation that he was going to appoint only people known to him and those who will help him deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

“Firstly, I have no doubts about the commitment of the returning ministers to delivering on President Buhari’s vision of economic development, provision and renewal of critical infrastructures and, the war against corruption.

“It is my believe therefore, that some will be returned to their previous beats to continue and possibly conclude what they have started.

“Furthermore and quite refreshing too, we can’t help but celebrate the pedigree of a majority of the new entrants or nominees. I felt really proud and excited at the performance of the likes of Festus Keyamo, Isa Ali Pantami, Sunday Dare, Sadiya Umar Farouq etc.

“Their brilliance during the senate screen has restored my believe that the future of Nigeria is great.”