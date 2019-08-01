NEWS
‘Army Establishes 22 Command Secondary Schools In 4 Years’
The Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai yesterday disclosed that the Nigerian Army has established 22 Command Secondary Schools across the country to foster the educational needs of its personnel and the entire nation.
Buratai disclosed this in Abuja while declaring open the 5th edition of a 3-day procurement seminar for commandants, bursars and administrative officers of Command Secondary Schools with the theme “Enhancing the capacity of personnel for efficient procurement and financial management in Command Secondary Schools”.
He noted that the importance of education and a conducive learning environment in Nigerian Army schools cannot be over emphasized, hence, the need for the administrators to be prudent with available resources in order to achieve the desired result.
“This seminar could not have come at a better time than now when there are renewed efforts to improve the state of infrastructure and internal financial accounting procedures in our Command Secondary Schools across the country.
“The theme has been carefully chosen to to reenforce and demonstrate my total commitment to training and man power development as a sure means of increasing proficiency and productivity in the system,” he said
The COAS further stated that the seminar has also provided a window of opportunity to the Nigerian Army to appraise its performances in the various military schools, with a view to reinvigorating its effectiveness and enhance efficiency.
Lt-Gen Buratai therefore, restated his loyalty to the President and the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria noting that loyalty to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces is a non-negotiable part of the profession.
He further charged personnel to remain apolitical and uphold the tenets of military professionalism in their dealings.
“Commanders at all level must continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to be apolitical and continue to uphold the tenets of military professionalism, “ he said
Earlier in his address, the Acting Director Procurement AHQ, Brig Gen ET Essien thanked the COAS for his commitment to training, guidance and support for the seminar.
He said the seminar aims to broaden knowledge and capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Army on procurement processes and financial procedures for improved productivity.
He added that the forum has provided an opportunity for sharing of knowledge and ideas on procurement processes and procedures in line with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 and other extant procurement regulations.
MOST READ
‘Army Establishes 22 Command Secondary Schools In 4 Years’
Executive, Legislature Collaborating To Address Plight Of IDPs – Gbajabiamila
EFCC Parades 8 Over Fertilizer Scam In Gombe
Lawyers’ Views On Regional Supreme Court
Okowa Tasks Political Appointees On Accountability
Edo Govt, ITF To Begin Free Training For Artisans
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
- LAW17 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing
- LAW14 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
- NEWS18 hours ago
Zamfara Govt To Recruit 8,000 Workers
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- NEWS14 hours ago
Group Outlines Qualities Of Next Bayelsa Governor
- NEWS17 hours ago
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times