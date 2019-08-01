WORLD
China’s Equipment Donation To Kenya Missing, Says Officials
Office equipment for Kenya’s parliament donated by China has gone missing after being loaded onto a shipping container, authorities from both nations said on Thursday.
China’s embassy said in a statement in Nairobi that China was “shocked” that the container of equipment arrived empty this week at Kenya’s National Assembly.
Like other African nations, Kenya has deepened ties with Beijing, receiving loans, investments and scholarships.
Kenyan police have begun an investigation into the disappearance of the electronic equipment whose value has not been given, and parliament officials declined to comment.
Kenya has been beset by widespread cases of corruption and theft over the years and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had been trying to crack down on the problem.
MOST READ
Indonesia Plans Incentives To Boost Electric Vehicle Industry
NECA Advises CBN To Review Forex Restriction On Milk
58% Of Nigeria’s Forest Is In C/River
Okowa Commiserates With Gov. Fintiri Over Father’s Death
Turkey To Deport 12,474 Illegal Migrants
License: Kebbi FRSC Gives Ultimatum To Motorcyclists, Others
China’s Equipment Donation To Kenya Missing, Says Officials
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- POLITICS12 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- NEWS19 hours ago
Zulum Orders Relocation Of Shehu Of Bama, Dikwa Back To Palaces
- NEWS19 hours ago
Airport Worker Returns Lost N888,000 To Owner
- NEWS21 hours ago
Group Urges PMB To Pay Maina 5% From N1.3trn Recoveries
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Enyeama Fails Trial At Dijon
- SPORTS23 hours ago
AAG 2019: Tennis Federation Targets 8 Gold Medals