CSOs Calls For Review Of Security Architecture

The Network of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Borno state has called on both Federal and Borno state governments to review the security architecture in fighting the war against Boko Haram so as to curtail further loss of citizens to the terrorists.

The call is coming on the heels of the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists’ in Bama, Jakana, Nganzai , Benisheck among others within a space of one week.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that suspected Boko Haram terrorists last Saturday killed over 70 mourners in funeral procession and injured over 30 of them at Nganzai local government area of Borno state.

In a Communique issued on Thursday by the CSOs at the end of A-2 Day Capacity Building Training and Induction of Executives held in Maiduguri, the Chairman of CSOs in Borno state, Amb. Ahmed Shehu commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in the deadly attacks .

Amb. Shehu said:” The Network appreciate the effort and sacrifices of the security agencies in tackling the security challenges and strongly condemned the recent attacks on soft targets and communities across the state, we also commiserate with the families and victims of the attacks.

” The network is amplifying the voice and dismay of the citizens over the recent insurgents attacks across some Communities: Bama, Jakana, Nganzai and Benisheck among others.

” We wish to call on the federal and state governments to intensify effort by sustaining the gains recorded in the fight against insurgency by strategically reviewing the security plans. We believe a revisit of the security architecture will go a long way towards ensuring sustainable peace and stability since the existing apparatus is challenging.

” The citizens have utmost confidence in both the federal and state governments that it will fulfill its responsibility of protecting lives and property”, he added.

The CSOs also criticised the recently released list of Commissioner nominees which was sent to the Borno state House of Assembly by the Borno state governor, prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, saying the list falls short of meeting the requirement of the 35 percent affirmative action on appointment of women as enshrined in various fora.

Continuing, Amb Shehu said:” The nomination has only two women making the list , this has been generating huge outcry in the general public . Considering the role women play in all strata of the society, It is acknowledged that women in Borno state have resource and potentials to contribute to the reconstruction and development plan of your administration .

We wish to call on his Excellency to consider appointing more women into key strategic positions in his cabinet. END