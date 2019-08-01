Defence Ministry Immortalises NAF Fallen Hero

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) yesterday handed over a Block of 20 single bedroom flats for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The new building, which is located at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, was named after late Sergeant Adeoti Idowu who paid the supreme price while on internal security operations in the Northeastern part of Nigeria on 30 November 2013.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola ,the Permanent Secretary MOD, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, while commissioning the building stated that the accommodation facility was executed in realisation of the Ministry’s desire to ensure that personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), who continually devote their lives to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, have befitting welfare packages.

She said the ministry was determined to accord due attention to the well-being of troops and also continue to pursue welfare projects steadily, within the limit of available resources.

She said the ministry in its complementary role will continue to provide needed administrative and policy support for the AFN’s operations geared towards the realization of the Administration’s determination to restore and entrench security in every part of Nigeria.

Mrs Batagarawa expressed her appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the cooperation extended to the Ministry by the NAF which aided the successful implementation of the project.

She therefore, charged the beneficiaries to utilise the accommodation conscientiously and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by renewing their commitment to duty.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Administration (COA) NAF, Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, noted that the newly completed building and other projects awaiting commissioning by the MOD would go a long way towards ameliorating accommodation difficulties in the NAF.

He said it was remarkable that in the space of just four years the MOD had delivered an unprecedented number of completed projects for the NAF, which, he said, was a marked departure from what used to be the case.

He also noted that this feat was a testament to the current Federal Government Administration’s commitment to the welfare of personnel and their families.

He further expressed the appreciation of the Service to President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the necessary support and enabling environment that had facilitated the execution of numerous projects for the AFN, thereby enabling the accomplishment of several operational feats.