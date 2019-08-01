NEWS
Dutse Residents Protest Poor Service Delivery By KEDCO
Residents of Takur site in Dutse metropolis of Jigawa, on Thursday thronged the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) office in their area to protest incessant power outages and excess billing.
Malam Yusuf Dasanin-Allah, who led the protest to KEDCO Area Office in Dutse on Thursday, lamented that they were being over-charged in the billing of power consumed, just as they experienced frequent outages.
Dasanin-Allah, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, alleged that the company charged each house between N8, 000 and N10, 000 monthly, with or without commensurate power supply.
“We are always surprised at the end of each month when the company gives us huge bill to settle, ” he said
According to him, whenever customers complain and demand for explanation, KEDCO officials will threaten them with disconnection.
“The protesters who staged the demonstration about two kilometres from their ward to KEDCO office in Kiyawa road in Dutse city are appealing to the relevant authorities to intervene on the issue,” he said.
Contacted for his comments on the issue, Mr Saidu Sambo, KEDCO Area Manager in Dutse, said he would not speak to the press. (NAN)
