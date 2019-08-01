Ekiti Assembly Passes Board Of Internal Revenue Bill

The Ekiti House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state Board of Internal Revenue Bill.

The passage followed the committal of the bill to the Committee on Ways and Means at Thursday’s plenary in Ado-Ekiti presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that the report on the bill was presented to the House at Tuesday’s plenary by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation Chairman, Olubunmi Adelugba.

According to the report of the committee on Finance and Appropriation read by its chairman, the bill was aimed at improving the revenue generation base of Ekiti.

NAN reports that the bill, if eventually assented to by Gov. Kayode Fayemi, would improve the internally generated revenue of the state.

The Assembly through unanimous resolutions also identified some other roads that needed government’s attention.

NAN also reports that Gboyega Aribisogan moved the motion entitled,”The deplorable condition of Ikole-Ara-Ekiti-Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti Roads and it was seconded by Mr Yemi Oshatuyi representing Oye II.

The member representing Ekiti South West 1, Yemisi Ayokunle, also moved the motion for the rehabilitation of Ilawe-Ekiti Road.

Afuye, however, said that the governor had promised to embark on massive road construction in October after the rainy season.

NAN also reports that the Assembly had earlier congratulated the emergence of Oba Adebanji Ajibade-Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, as the Chairman of Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers.

The Assembly adjourned plenary to Aug., 6.