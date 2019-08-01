German President To Attend WWII 80th Anniversary Event In Poland

German President, Frank Steinmeier, will be attending the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II in Poland next month.

This event will likely be the first time the German President and his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump, will meet.

“The German president’s office confirmed on Thursday that Steinmeier will be participating.

The commemorative events will take place on Sept. 1, on the anniversary of when Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939.

“Steinmeier and Trump were both invited by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“Duda and Steinmeier will first meet in the city Wielun,’’ Steinmeier’s office said.

“They will attend a memorial event there, as this was the city that was bombed and mostly destroyed by German warplanes in the early hours of Sept. 1, 1939.

“About 1,200 civilians were killed.

“The attack in Wielun is said to have started a few minutes after the German attack on Gdansk began, which marked the official start of World War II.’’

Steinmeier and Trump have not yet met in person.

In 2016, when Steinmeier was still German foreign minister, he called the then candidate to the U.S. presidency a “preacher of hate.”

Even though he recently went to the U.S. with his wife Elke Buedenbender, Steinmeier did not travel to Washington to meet with Trump.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump, and his wife Melania, will be travelling to Poland for the commemoration.

According to Warsaw, he will be in Poland from Aug. 31, until Sept. 2.