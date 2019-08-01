Gov. Yahaya Inaugurates Civil Service Reform Committee

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Thursday, inaugurated civil service reform committee to enhance effective service delivery for the people of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Yahaya said the reform became necessary in order to ensure that people enjoyed good governance through an efficient result-oriented civil service.

“I want to make it clear that the days of truancy and decadency in conducting government affairs, are over.

“Our desire is to re-orient and revitalise the service in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“This can only be achieved through an effective result-oriented civil service that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

Yahaya called on the committee to make concerted effort to identify the weakness in the civil service and come up with recommendations.

He said the terms of reference of the committee was to review and restructure the function of the existing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also urged the committee to harmonise the MDAs to avoid overlapping of functions and responsibilities, and also make any other recommendations that would improve the civil service in terms of efficiency.

In his remarks, Alhaji Jalo Daudu, the Chairman of the committee, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of handling such responsibility, promising that they would to do their best within the 30 days time frame. (NAN)