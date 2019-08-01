Hajj 2019: CSO Commends Saudi Envoy To Nigeria

A civil society organisation saddled with the responsibility of reporting Hajj activities in Nigeria, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has commended the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bin Mahmoud Bostaji for his efforts, openness and simplicity in the process of executing hajj 2019 policies in Nigeria.

National coordinator of the organisation, Ibrahim Muhammed made the commendation in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

According to Muhammed: “During 2018 hajj, for example, Mr Adnan Bostaji resumed office as Ambassador to Nigeria just a week before the commencement of airlift of intending pilgrims; yet, he personally attended the inaugural flight ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport,Abuja. He also waited until the flight departed before he left.

“Secondly, the Saudi embassy organised a special iftar during Ramadan fast and Mr Bostaji did not only personally stand at the gate to welcome all guests but mentioned each one present by their first name as he went round to greet his guests.

“The ambassador’s conducts have proved more than ever the words of Woodrow Wilson that “open covenants, openly arrived at” remains a superior guide to foreign policy”.

Muhammed restated IHR’s commitment to relay the hospitality and uncommon gesture of the Saudi Arabian government towards millions of Muslim Ummah that visit the Kingdom yearly as part of its little contribution to promoting Islam in the Media.

He thanked the ambassador for sustaining and consolidating the age long relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, especially during hajj operation in the media.

The civil society, however, urged Mr Bostaji to introduce an annual parley with Muslim Media personalities who have devoted time and contributed more to promoting Islam in order to create a bond between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that his support to hajj and Umrah exercise made the Nigeria hajj apex regulatory body to issue a commendation letter in appreciation of his cooperation and support.

“We consider this diplomatic finesse as a contributory factor to the success recorded in Hajj operations so far and hope he will continue to operate his open diplomatic structure for the benefit of our dear pilgrims and Muslim Ummah in general”.