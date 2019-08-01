Hajj: Katsina Loses 2 Pilgrims

The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, has announced the death of two female pilgrims from the state in Saudi Arabia.

Malam Hassan Bindawa, an official of the board made the announcement in Makkah on Thursday.

Bindawa said the pilgrims died separately in Makkah due to brief illness that manifested in the Holy city of Madinah.

He identified the deceased as Hajiya Fatima Malumfashi who died on July 23 and Hajiya Rakiya Dandagoro who died in the early hours of Wednesday.

He added that both pilgrims died at the hospital while receiving medical care and had since been buried after funeral prayers at the masajidul haram in the Holy Ka’aba.

However, Bindawa said the delay in making the formal announcement of the demise of the pilgrims was due to protocol issues with the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) who was the custodian of every Nigerian pilgrim.

He added that the families of the deceased had since been notified of their death.

”We expect God’s mecy on them as whoever died pursuing this cause will definitely meet the blessing of the Almighty Allah.”

Meanwhile, Bindawa has cautioned the pilgrims against exposing themselves to the harsh climatic condition in the Holy land.

”I advise all pilgrims to always perform their rituals in the morning or evening hours of the day to avoid the negative impact of the scorching sun on their health.”

He also warned the pilgrims against unnecessary spendings, advising them to “suspend shopping until after the Hajj schedule.”

The official also stressed the need for pilgrims to stick to the 32 kilogram for their main luggage and 8kg for hand luggage as stipulated by NAHCON.

He said that those who carried excess luggage should have themselves to blame.

Bindawa disclosed that necessary arrangements for transporting the pilgrims back to Nigeria after the Hajj have been completed.

”We have since handed over our flight manifest to the contracting airline,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3,116 pilgrims from Katsina state are expected to perform the 2019 Hajj.