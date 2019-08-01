NEWS
Insurgency: Innovation Hub Begins Production Of Artificial Limbs For 100 Victims Of Boko Haram
The Northeast Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEHIH), has commenced production of artificial limbs, to over 100 victims of insurgency in the region.
The Founder of the hub, Ahmad Modibbo said, so far about five victims whose hands or legs amputated by EODs had so far benefited from the gesture
Modibbo, made this known in Yola, where he lamented lack of sponsorship, as major challenges bedeviling large production of the limbs for the affected victims in the region.
“We are urging government and spirited individuals to sponsor the projects to enable us do more”.
He expressed worry over the anguish parents of 112 daughters of Chibok that remained unaccounted for, are going through.
The people of Chibok and the rest of the Northeast he added, suffer peculiar deprivations forced by the Boko Haram insurgents which need to be mitigated.
The NGO urged government to produce livelihood to the parents so that they could live in modest comfort as they await the possible liberation of their children.
The NGOs, Northeast Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEHIH) and the VR360 Stories are involved screening of a virtual reality documentary on the Chibok girls.
The documentary in which a particular mother is shown keeping all the personal effects of her missing daughter, including clothes which she washes frequently, in readiness for the return of her daughter.
“These parents need to be empowered so that they don’t continue to wait in poverty, more so as they have children, other than those who are yet to be reclaimed, to take care of,” the Chief Executive Officer of VR360 Stories, Joel Benson, said.
Joel Benson is the ‘story teller’ and creative brain behind ‘Daughters of Chibok,’ a film which highlights the impact of the kidnapped Chibok girls on the affected families and which was screened at the press briefing.
It is a virtual reality documentary which transported viewers from the Yola viewing venue to Chibok where they observed among the people a mixture of sense of loss, pain, courage and hope.
