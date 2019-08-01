Kaduna Electric To Begin MAP Roll Out August 5

Kaduna Electric is set to begin the roll out of meters to its customers under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme on Monday, August 5th

A statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said from Monday, August 5, customers can now apply for meters under the scheme.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved 4 meter providers under the scheme for Kaduna Electric namely; Integrated Power Limited, Holley Engineering Limited, Mojec International Limited and Cresthill Limited.

The statement said Holley Engineering Limited, Cresthill and Mojec shall provide meters for customers in Kaduna while Integrated Power shall service customers in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Kaduna Electric in the statement also disclosed that customers wishing to be metered can indicate interest by visiting the company’s website at www.kadunaelectric.com and fill the MAP meter request form to kick start the installation process.

It said upon filling the form, an assessment of the customer’s property shall be conducted to determine the suitable meter to be installed after which the customer is expected to pay for the meter. Installation is to be done within 10 days, the statement assured.

The statement said in preparation towards the commencement of the MAP scheme, a series of enlightenment sessions have been held to educate customers on how to access the scheme.

While urging customers to embrace the scheme and get metered, it further called on customers to desist from fraudulent acts such as meter bypass and tampering to make the scheme a success.