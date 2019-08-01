Kano NYSC Offers Free Medical Services To IDPs, Orphans

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State on Thursday rendered free medical services and donated some essential commodities to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and orphans in the state.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ladan Baba, while rounding-off the event said the gesture was part of activities marking the 46th anniversary of the scheme.

According to the NYSC Coordinator, the celebration in Kano is being carried out under the scheme’s initiative – Health Initiatives for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

He said the gesture was also part of the scheme’s social responsibility initiatives to touch lives of those in need and make life easier for them.

“These people are part of us, there is no way we can abandon our responsibility to ensure that we make them flow along through our various activities.

“The beneficiaries of this gesture are over 200 children whose parents met their untimely end as a result of insurgency that engulfed the northeastern part of the country.

“Therefore, we see the need to assist them with some food items, toiletries and learning materials which are contributed through the efforts of various Community Development Service (CDS) groups in the state.

“This is in addition to the free medical services rendered to over half of the children in the camp,” he said.

The NYSC coordinator urged the children to remain steadfast throughout their development period so as to grow to be worthwhile members of the society.

The humanitarian group of the NYSC Kano State also visited the Nassarawa Children’s Home where various food items were donated and free medical services rendered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries commended the NYSC for such gesture and called on wealthy individuals, governments and private organisations to emulate such.

The NYSC Coordinator also led the team of the scheme’s management staff in Kano and some corps members to Kantin Kwari market area for voluntary sanitation exercise.