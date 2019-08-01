Lagos Assembly Begins Screening Of Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner Nominees

The 16-man ad-hoc committee set up by Lagos State House of Assembly to screen Commissioners and Special Advisers nominated by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday commenced screening of some of the nominees.

The committee headed by Hon. Rotimi Abiru screened some nominees including: Mrs. Toke Benson- Awoyinka, Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunji Bello, Adekemi Olanike Ajayi-Bembe, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Proffessor Akin Abayomi amongst others.

First to be screened by the Committee was Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Assistant Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Toke Benson, who was a House of Representatives aspirant of the party in Ikeja Constituency in the 2019 general elections, promised to bring her experience as a lawyer for 30 years to bear if she was given an opportunity.

The politician, who said she has been speaking against domestic violence and child abuse through the social media stated that she spoke against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA, when his alleged rape case against Busola Dakolo broke.

“I have been speaking against all issues relating to domestic violence, rape and child abuse through the social media and other means.

“We need to teach our boys, who grow into men that when a girl says ‘no’ it is ‘no.’ We should make some scapegoats to put a stop to it.”

Toke Benson also spoke about gender sensitivity, and revealed that she did not like to be regarded as a feminist and detested being pushed to the Ministry of Women Affairs all because she is a woman.

Also screened was Princess Aderemi Adebowale, who said that she was a foundation member of the ACN/APC, and a member of the support group of the party in Lagos State.

“I will emphasise the welfare of the workers if given the portfolio of health commissioner in the state.

“If you go abroad, you will see that nurses are well taken care of. We can have facilities but maintenance is key and insurance is key,” she said.

According to her, “I believe in women empowerment. Also, primary healthcare cannot survive if we don’t have doctors and nurses that can man the hospitals”

Answering questions from the committee members, another nominee, the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello revealed that he had worked in several places adding that the state must intensify efforts on waste management and conversion.

“There are a few area you can set up dump sites in Lagos State because the state is below the sea level” he declared.