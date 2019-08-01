Lulu To Pick Kogi APC Nomination Form Today

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, will storm the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, today, to pick nomination form for Kogi State governorship election.

The APC primaries for November governorship election hold this month.

The former FCT Director of Sports is among the top contenders for APC ticket for the journey to the Lugard House in Lokoja.

Lulu is coming into race to the Lugard with a rich background of serving in the Federal Capital Territory Administration from 1981 – 2015, where he rose to the position of director in the Sports Council.

Before assuming headship of the Nigeria Football Federation in 2006, he was both the 1st and 2nd vice chairman of the federation, board member and chairman of the FCT FA, team manager and patron FCDA Football Club.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Institute of Cooperate Administration of Nigeria, member, Nigerian Institute of Management. among others.