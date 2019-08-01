NAHCON To Intending Pilgrims: No One Will Be Left Behind

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reassured intending pilgrims and the general public that the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims will be concluded before closure of Saudi Arabian airspace and that no pilgrim will be left behind.

This was contained in a statement from the commission through its head, public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara yesterday.

NAHCON disclosed that, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti states, have all concluded airlift of pilgrims to the Holy land, while, Edo with 40 pilgrims left, Ogun with 141 left, Yobe with 145 residual, Kano with 292 to go, Gombe with less than a flight, Katsina with 83% completion all have one flights remaining which will have to be merged while the FCT will hopefully hold its final flight today (August 1, 2019).

According to the commission: “Though certain drawbacks were experienced some days back, the obstacles have been addressed and operations will continue unhindered until all intending pilgrims are moved to Saudi Arabia. The Commission hopes to conclude movement of pilgrims by 5th of August.

“In view of the above fact, NAHCON management further appeals to intending pilgrims to carry on with their daily engagements and not to report to camp until their respective pilgrims’ boards invites them to do so. Once again, the Commission reiterates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims and is ready to take all measures to see that it discharges its responsibility to them.”

While thanking all for the patience, NAHCON implored the pilgrims’ community for more understanding and cooperation.