NEWS
NAHCON To Intending Pilgrims: No One Will Be Left Behind
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reassured intending pilgrims and the general public that the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims will be concluded before closure of Saudi Arabian airspace and that no pilgrim will be left behind.
This was contained in a statement from the commission through its head, public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara yesterday.
NAHCON disclosed that, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti states, have all concluded airlift of pilgrims to the Holy land, while, Edo with 40 pilgrims left, Ogun with 141 left, Yobe with 145 residual, Kano with 292 to go, Gombe with less than a flight, Katsina with 83% completion all have one flights remaining which will have to be merged while the FCT will hopefully hold its final flight today (August 1, 2019).
According to the commission: “Though certain drawbacks were experienced some days back, the obstacles have been addressed and operations will continue unhindered until all intending pilgrims are moved to Saudi Arabia. The Commission hopes to conclude movement of pilgrims by 5th of August.
“In view of the above fact, NAHCON management further appeals to intending pilgrims to carry on with their daily engagements and not to report to camp until their respective pilgrims’ boards invites them to do so. Once again, the Commission reiterates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims and is ready to take all measures to see that it discharges its responsibility to them.”
While thanking all for the patience, NAHCON implored the pilgrims’ community for more understanding and cooperation.
MOST READ
IAEA To Name Permanent Chief October
World Breastfeeding Week: Govt Urges Mothers To Promote Child Health Through Breastfeeding
NAHCON To Intending Pilgrims: No One Will Be Left Behind
Prices Of Food Items Drop By 50% In Dutse Market, FCT
Alana Cutland Jumps 5,000ft To Death From Plane
Hajj 2019: CSO Commends Saudi Envoy To Nigeria
8 LGs Save N80M From Staff Screening In Nasarawa
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- LAW22 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
- POLITICS9 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- NEWS22 hours ago
Group Outlines Qualities Of Next Bayelsa Governor
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Fidelity Bank Disburses N24m To Abuja Customers
- NEWS17 hours ago
Zulum Orders Relocation Of Shehu Of Bama, Dikwa Back To Palaces
- NEWS17 hours ago
Airport Worker Returns Lost N888,000 To Owner