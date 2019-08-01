NEWS
NCWD Optimistic Of 35% Representation For Women
The director general of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting seven women for ministerial appointment. She described their appointment, as the first step to President Buhari fulfilling his promise to ensure 35 per cent representation for women in government, as contained in the National Gender Policy.
A statement signed by the Media Consultant to the DG, Ms Kemi Yesufu said EkpereEta urged women not to despair over observations that female nominations represent about 16 per cent of the Federal Executive Council, as there are other high ranking positions in government through which the President can bring in more qualified women into government.
She said, “I join other stakeholders in the push for women empowerment to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating women for positions in his cabinet.”
She noted that the President announced his support for 35 per cent representation for women when the office of the First Lady, the NCWD and other critical stakeholders hosted the national female aspirants’ summit last year. She said that he has commenced by appointing seven outstanding women as members of his cabinet.
