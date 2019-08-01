FEATURES
Niger Govt Gives LG Bosses New Security Template
The secretary to the government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has called on the acting chairmen of the 25 local government councils in the state to intensify security build up in their areas in order to curb the increasing wave of crime and criminality.
Ahmed Ibrahim Matane made the call while declaring open a roundtable discussion he held with the acting chairmen on security matters in his office.
The SSG told the chairmen that no society could achieve meaningful development in the absence of security, peace and peaceful co-existence; therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure that the state is safe for all peace loving Nigerians.
According to Ahmed Matane, the “present administration in the state is leaving no stone unturned in fashioning out strategies that will bring lasting solution as well as forestall any breach of security in the state.’’
He told the acting chairmen that one of the cardinal objectives of government is to uplift the living standard of the people through the provision of basic amenities that would touch them positively, hence the need for them to support the effort of the present administration with a view to achieving the set goals and objectives.
