Nigeria Housing Awards: Family Homes Funds Win Affordable Housing Promoter Of The Year

Family Homes Funds, a Federal Government housing initiative intended to support the development of up to 500,000 Homes targeted at people on low income over the next 5 years has bagged Affordable Housing Promoter of the Year Award at the just concluded 2019 Nigeria Housing Awards.

The prestigious award is in recognition of ongoing affordable housing projects being financed by the fund for low and middle income earners across the country.

While receiving the award, the MD of Family Homes Funds, Femi Adewole expressed his appreciation to organisers of the Nigeria Housing Awards and commended his team and partners in the housing sector for chasing the much needed dream of ensuring that Nigerians, irrespective of their income level, can have access to one of their most important needs – shelter.

In partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Finance and international financial institutions, Family Homes Funds has become a pivotal force in delivering affordable housing to Nigerians through multiple schemes including Help-to-own, Rent-to-own, affordable and flexible mortgage plans among others.

The Funds has so far developed at least 1000 homes with another 3000 at different stages of development. They have been able to create about 1400 jobs through these projects. Over 500 units have been completed in Nasarawa state, 750 in Kano, 650 in Delta and many more all over the country.

According to Femi Adewole, the Fund is here because it is not enough to supply houses without taking care of the demand side. Their role is primarily to meet affordable housing demands in Nigeria, and this has already earned them a Nigeria Housing Awards after taking off barely a year ago.

The Nigeria Housing Awards marked the end of the 13th Abuja International Housing Show which hosted over 30 international speakers from at least 15 countries. The award which held on the 26th July 2019 celebrated a number of excellent performers in the industry in the year under review.