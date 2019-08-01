NMA Expresses Worry Over Rising Trend Of Suicide 

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has expressed worry over what it described as rising trend of suicide in the country while calling for a holistic approach to address incidence of suicide in the country.

The association said more worrisome is the fact that medical doctors who are supposed to provide succour for victims of depression are now engaging in suicide.

NMA President, Dr Francis Adedayo, made this known at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Abuja chapter of NMA, in Abuja.

Adedayo noted that the rate of suicide in the county is very alarming adding that the country had in recent times recorded so many cases of suicide among health workers.

He observed that due to the rating of Nigeria as one of the happiest people on earth, there is an erroneous belief that Nigerians cannot kill themselves, stressing that the harsh economic situation of the country is contributing to the increasing cases of suicide in the country.

The NMA president observed that depression is the major cause of suicide and stressed the need to educate health workers on how to respond to suicide cases considering the cases of a medical doctor who was trying to resuscitate a suicide victim but was arrested by the police.

Also Speaking, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Eziechila Joseph, said that suicide accounts for about one million deaths worldwide annually adding that suicide is the leading cause of death among those within 15-29 years.

He said while suicide is not new globally and locally, there is a worrisome concern that youth suicide is on the rise and it is particularly troublesome for a country like Nigeria that has a relatively youthful population.

According to him, losing this huge population of youth to suicide will have grave consequences for economic growth while expressing NMA hope to take the message of suicide beyond the AGM where the impact will further be felt.