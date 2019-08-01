NEWS
NMCN Inducts 205 Foreign-trained Nurses, Midwives
The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), yesterday, inducted 205 foreign-trained nurses and midwives.
Registrar of the council, Faruk Abubakar, during the induction ceremony held in Abuja, charged the newly inducted nurses and midwives on ethical practice of the profession.
He said “I charge you to be worthy ambassadors of our noble profession, live up to the ethics of this profession in your scope of practice at all times and desist from unethical sharp practices.
“I admonish you not to involve yourselves in scandalous transactions or be counted among a few unscrupulous nurses and midwives and their syndicates.”
Abubakar also encouraged the inductees to resist the temptation of pursuing greener pasture outside the country but rather, they should make your own contributions toward quality healthcare for the nation.
The chairman, NMCN Governing Council, Dr Bola Ofi, also advised the nurses to adhere to the ethics of the profession and contribute to promoting health, preventing illness, restore health and alleviate the sufferings of the people.
Represented by a board member, Franca Okafor, Ofi said “this is the beginning of your nursing career as a profession, and one of the characteristics is development knowledge and this can be achieved through research anywhere you are functioning.
The 205 are the second set of inductees of foreign-trained nurses who fulfilled the requirements and passed the council’s licensure examination.
