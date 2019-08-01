NOUN Begins Degree Programmes In Hausa, Igbo, Others

Senate of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has approved degree Programme in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba language, Arabic and philosophy.

This was revealed yesterday by the Dean, Faculty of Art, Professor Doris Obieje during the Faculty’s maiden Public Lecture themed, “Religion, Language, Culture and National Integration: Through The Lens Of A Philosopher.

According to her, “It’s my pleasure to reiterate that the Vice Chancellor and Senate of this University have approved for you, your friends and wards to embark on a degree in Philosophy, Arabic, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa languages in the Open National University in Nigeria.”

She said the need to prevent disintegration in the nation despite the differences among the various ethnic constituents informed the choice of the lecture.

The guest lecturer, Professor Oladele Balogun stressed the need to develop Africa’s indigenous languages and also made an official language and the nonaboriginal members of the community should learn how to communicate with it.

“This will serve as one of the unifying factors that solidify and bind Africans into familyhood. Academically, African indigenous languages should be used for teaching and learning. Children should be taught in indigenous languages irrespective of the part of Africa they get educated. This will help Africans to have a good mastery of their native languages. One might fear that such exercise will threaten intracultural interactions and relations.”

He also proposed that governments should sponsor research within areas of language and religion, adding that cultural equity and politico-economic justice through recognition and fair treatment of diverse cultures would also contribute to national integration.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu stressed that the lecture remain the most significant overtime going by the fact language and development are critical to any nation.