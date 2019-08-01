NYSC Members Donate Medical Equipment To Gwarinpa Hospital

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Louis Ebodaghe and Obemiasor Olusegun Abebe, yesterday donated medical equipment, comprising 25 stethoscopes, to Gwarinpa General Hospital in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The two NYSC members, who were part of the just concluded NYSC Batch B, explained that they were inspired to donate the equipment because of the need to impact lives in the community where they served.

The duos, who are above 60-years-old each and based in US, added that though they were above the mandatory years of service, they were proud to be part of the service year, because they have learnt a lot from it.

Ebodaghe, who had his first degree in microbiology and medical technology said his tour of Nigeria’s communities during his healthcare missions inspired the need to support the sector.

Lamenting the poor conditions of service for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, he called on the government to improve welfare of the scheme and to desist from mental torture meted out on the youths.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the medical director, the head of nursing unit, Mr. Madi Abubakar thanked the duo for the contribution and assured that the equipment would be distributed to various units for optimal use.

He said the hospital had not received such donation in the last 10 years and called on other well meaning Nigerians and organizations to support the health sector.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the two NYSC members graduated in 1983, during which they were below the mandatory age of service.