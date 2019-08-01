NEWS
Okiro Celebrates At 70
It was a roll call of ‘who is who’ recently in Abuja at the 70th birthday of the former Inspector General (IG) of Police, Sir Mike Okiro. The event which was organized by the children of the celebrant brought together business leaders,titans of industries from media,politics to mention a few.
Our correspondent had a robust time with him where Okiro did not only speak about his years in active service but explained that the grace of God almighty has kept him till now.
According to him, he is most grateful to God and his family, but also explained that he is a fulfilled man to have been able to live by his core values of simplicity and patriotism in his service to the country.
Okiro, who is also a knight of St. Johns International,explained that attaining the biblical age of three scores and ten ( 70 years) was purely an act of God.
He shared his biggest challenge as the IG of Police to be lack of equipment,adding that it was an area to focus on to change the narrative in the Police force. He went on to talk about how service to humanity and to the nation are qualities of exemplary leadership.
