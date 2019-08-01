NEWS
Okowa commiserates with Gov. Fintiri over father’s death
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika on Thursday in Asaba, the Governor joins the family, the people of Adamawa State to mourn the departed Alhaji Badami.
Okowa described the deceased as a patriot, courageous, disciplined and dedicated man who served the country diligently as a soldier and retired from the Nigeria Army in 1984.
“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to the country.
“We share in Governor Fintiri’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with my brother Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Finitiri on the passing of his beloved father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.”
The Governor prayed that God will comfort Governor Fintiri and his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
MOST READ
FG Lifts 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty In 3 Years – PMB
CSOs Calls For Review Of Security Architecture
Okowa commiserates with Gov. Fintiri over father’s death
Zulum Fowards List Of 22 Commissioner Nominees To State Assembly
Offenders Risk 7 Years Imprisonment, N200,000 Fine Over Open Grazing In Oyo
Gov. Okowa Vows To Key Into President Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption
Somali Mayor Dies From Injuries In Al-Shabaab Attack
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- POLITICS14 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- NEWS22 hours ago
Zulum Orders Relocation Of Shehu Of Bama, Dikwa Back To Palaces
- NEWS23 hours ago
Group Urges PMB To Pay Maina 5% From N1.3trn Recoveries
- NEWS22 hours ago
Airport Worker Returns Lost N888,000 To Owner
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Enyeama Fails Trial At Dijon