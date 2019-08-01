Okowa Tasks Political Appointees On Accountability

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has inaugurated Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and Local Government Services Commission (LGSC), with a charge on members to be accountable to the people.

Governor Okowa who stated this on Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony in Asaba said accountability is as an indispensable tool of management and hallmark of his administration.

Okowa said that lack of accountability had cost many public officers the respect and goodwill of the media and the public saying: “As appointees of this administration, you must make it a point of duty to avail the public of your programmes and actions.

“Let the people know what you are doing, why you are doing it and the anticipated outcome of such actions because, it is easy to gain the goodwill and trust of the community once projects meet specifications, suitably priced and properly monitored,” he said.

He urged members of the board of DESOPADEC to ensure that projects were executed according to the needs of the people.

“Do not exclude the locals from the process of project execution; I recognize that quite a number of the board members are proven grassroots politicians”.

“I trust that you will do the wise thing of involving the host communities in your decision-making process, because it is imperative for peace, cooperation and development, team work, discipline, mutual understanding and cooperation are pre-requisites for your success”.

Continuing: “You must be fair, equitable and just, and let me hasten to add that this administration will not hesitate to sanction any erring board member in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

The governor, who scored his administration high in project delivery through DESOPADEC, asserted that “after four years of the new regime, I believe there has been better synergy in the management of the agency, quality representation on the board and responsiveness on the part of the agency to the developmental aspirations and environmental concerns of the host communities.

“This is because, during the course of my first tenure, I inaugurated notable infrastructure projects executed by DESOPADEC and I was impressed not only by the quality of these projects but by the fact that they were in tandem with the expectations of the host communities.”