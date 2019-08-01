OML 25: Group Seeks Dickson’s Intervention In Shell, Host Communities’ Impasse

A pressure group, the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has called on the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson to intervene in the ongoing face-off between host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State and Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC).

OML 25 host communities, including Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje, all in Kula Kingdom, have been occupying the Belema Flow Station since August 2017 following alleged neglect by multinational oil giant, SPDC.

COOP National Leader, Chief Gani Topba, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the call became necessary due to the fact that OML 25 is under dispute between Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Topba said: “The facility is even under dispute because it is between Bayelsa and Rivers State. I want to also call on Bayelsa State Governor, to immediately swing into action as his colleague, the Rivers State Governor is intimidating people under him and Bayelsa State government is keeping quiet.

“This is not about PDP line or APC line; Niger Delta is not about APC or PDP. It is about our resources; it is about peaceful land.

“You can see the type of governor we have; that a matter is before the Supreme Court and the governor is still using state apparatus to suppress a community that is non-violent. Ken Saro-Wiwa preached non-violent struggle across the Niger Delta and we know that President Buhari believes in non-violent.

“Go to Kula communities, the Rivers State government does not have any project on ground and today, the Rivers State government is the same being used by Shell to intimidate the people. The state government once said that Shell is the problem of oil producing communities.

“I can tell you that we have alerted the international community and the President. We call on all good Nigerians to stand by the people of Kula and make sure the governor doesn’t have his way.”

The COOP leader thanked lauded security agencies for their peaceful disposition towards the protesters currently occupying the OML 25 platform.

He said: “I want to thank the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Inspector-General of Police for their disposition. There are security men guiding the OML 25 flow station and they are not attacking the protesters.”