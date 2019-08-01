Osinbajo Gives Insight On How Creative Nigerian Youths Can Exploit AfCFTA Gains

…as 1500 N-Creative beneficiaries train in Benin City

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured of more investment to boost creative talent among youths as part of measures to exploit the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to create jobs and grow the economy.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, gave the assurance at the end of a four-week training for 1,500 youth in the N-Creative programme, a part of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme, in Benin City, Edo State.

He noted that the nation is investing in creative talent to make jobs available for youths and boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and economic growth, noting, “Creativity is central to our government’s next level agenda, as it will help tell our success stories in digital ways, drive employment and tell our unique perception to the world.”

He added that the Federal Government would create enabling environment for local production of animations to make Nigeria a pioneer hub in Africa in view of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“We intend to support the industry by exporting the services of young creative Nigerians and start to participate in global outsourcing market,” Osinbajo said.

He explained that for Nigeria to thrive, there was need to link creative minds and creative enterprise on a scale that will make significant impact in the national and global space, adding, “the N-Creative programme was designed to stimulate creative and innovative skills among young Nigerians in studio environment, animations and other relevant skills and link them to already established animators to produce educative and creative contents.

“We are building your capacity and investing in the basic tools you will need to succeed in the creative world. The idea is that some of you will end up as entrepreneurs while others will be absorbed into the industry.”

Speaking in his capacity as Edo State governor, Obaseki said that his administration was putting in place the basic infrastructure that would support the growth of animation industry in the state.

“We are putting in place the core infrastructure required to set up animation industry, we are laying fibre optics, strengthening our basic education sector, creating alternate sources of energy and building a Benin Enterprise park.”

He added that “with government’s policy and infrastructure, we will be the Silicon Valley for animation in this part of the world.”

In his address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, said N-Creative is a component of the N-Power programme which is focused on harnessing and developing the untapped skills among youths in creative arts and entertainment and enable them compete globally.

Imoukhuede said 3,000 youths are being trained under N-creative programme across the country, with 1,500 beneficiaries from the southern and northern parts of the country.

He added that the 1,500 youths from the 17 southern states had completed a four-week creative training in the first phase while training for the northern states would commence soon.

The Vice President’s aide noted that the participants were trained on animation, voice acting, post-production, graphics and illustration, script writing and were given work tools for practical demonstrations.

He explained that “The next phase for the youths is studio training to practice what was learnt in phase one.”