PHED Begins Sale Of Electric Meter To Customers

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has commenced sale of electric meters to customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

PHED’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Naveen Kapoor, disclosed this at the launch of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Kapoor said users would now pay N38,841 to acquire a single phase meter and N70,408 for a three phase meter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in April permitted sale of meters, as against its earlier policy of metering homes free of charge.

According to him, the launch of the scheme followed NERC’s approval to two MAP firms to commence selling of meters to customers in the four states.

“So, under the policy, all customers are mandated to be metered and they have to pay for their meters.

“To this end, a harmonised cost of N38,841.07 and N70,408.64 for single and three phase meters, respectively, have been determined by NERC for the purpose,” he said.

Kapoor expressed optimism that the scheme would bridge the metering gap as well as end the lingering issues between the company and customers in the area.

“NERC granted permits to two vendors, Holley Metering Limited and Armese Consulting Limited, to fund, supply, install and ensure integrity of the meters.

“The MAP scheme came as a result of Federal Government’s engagement with electricity distribution companies over estimated billing that result in erroneous billing,” he said.

He added that PHED had established Bill Reconciliation Camps (BRC) in the four states to ensure smooth transition of ‘unmetered and defective metered customers’ into the scheme.

On his part, Akpo Ebogbare, Assistant Manager, Armese Consulting, a MAP, said the company had enough meters to address the metering gaps in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers and Rivers states.

“Currently, we have up to 50 per cent meters ready to be rolled out immediately to customers in PHED’s coverage states,” he said.

Also, the Head of Holly Metering Limited, Ogochukwu Ogani, said it would take the company about 10 days to install a meter after confirming payment from a customer.