Residents Applaud Sanwo-Olu Over Ishawo Road’s Repairs
Some Lagos residents have hailed Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for mobilising Hi-Tech Construction Company r handling the 7km- Agric-Ishawo-Konu-Asolo-road project back to site to do palliative works.
The residents in separate interviews with newsmen on Thursday in Ikorodu said that the initiative has removed gridlock previously experienced by motorists and commuters along the axis.
The Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr Olujimi Hotonu, had led some journalists on the inspection of the project.
Mr Abiodun Sunday, Secretary, Road Committee, Ishawo Community Development Association (CDA), said that the previous heavy rainfalls had damaged several portions of the road, making it impassable for several months.
“This road was a tale of woes before the interventions,’’ he said.
Sunday commended Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his campaign promises that he would fix the road and other roads across Lagos State.
“This is a good palliative work and the mobilisation of Hi-Tech Construction Company Ltd., back to site is an indication that the governor is an affectionate and listening governor.
“He is also a man of his words, we are very happy.
“As you can see, the palliatives have made the road to motorable now; the gridlock has disappeared, many thanks to the governor,” he said.
A motorist, Mr Siraj Adeniran, also told newsmen at Odo-Afa that the portion was used to be a black spot.
He said it became impassable because it was cut off by flood.
He said that the light dredging and sand filling done by the contractor had brought sanity to the road.
He appealed to the government to sustain the palliative works throughout the rainy season.
Adeniran said that the 7km Agric-Ishawo-Asolo-road project, when completed would improve commercial activities in the area.
He added that it would also reduce crime rate, traffic induced health challenges and cost of maintaining vehicles for motorists plying the route.
Also, Mr Bolaji Olomola, another resident said that before the intervention, people usually parked their vehicles at home for fear of the bad road.
“We thank the governor for this palliative work, and we know he will continue the real project very soon after the rains.
“Hi-Tech Construction Company has been wonderful too and we urge them not to compromise standard in the choice of the materials for the road,” he said.
Briefing newsmen, Hotonu explained that the entire project was 13.6km but was divided into phases.
He said that the site preparation and Right of Way (RoW) recovery of the 7Km-Phase One of the project were nearing completion.
He said it would cover Agric, Ishawo, Asolo and other communities.
Hotonu, who expressed his satisfaction with the quality of job done, stated that: “The road upon completion will serve as an alternative route to the present Ikorodu road.
“It will connect the town and the adjoining communities to the Lagos– Ibadan Expressway.
“It will also permanently abate flooding on the road and the communities along the corridor, increase both property value and economic activities along the road.’’
